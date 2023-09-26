media release: The last two years saw more than $1.5 billion in angel and venture capital invested in Wisconsin, including no small amount from out-of-state and international investors. However, the falloff that began in mid-2022 has so far continued into 2023. Is a rebound coming?

Join us for an update on Wisconsin’s angel and venture activity Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists include:

Lorrie Heinemann , president and chief executive officer of the Madison Development Corp., which operates a successful venture debt fund;

, president and chief executive officer of the Madison Development Corp., which operates a successful venture debt fund; Todd Sobotka , executive director of BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation, which has invested more than $10 million in more than 70 tech startups since its creation in 2013; and

, executive director of BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation, which has invested more than $10 million in more than 70 tech startups since its creation in 2013; and Greg Williamson, director of the newly established $50 million Wisconsin Investment Fund. The fund was created by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to fuel innovative small businesses in Wisconsin.

Tech Council president Tom Still will moderate. He will be joined by Tech Council Investor Networks director Joe Kremer, who will provide highlights of “The Wisconsin Portfolio” report from July and provide and early, partial update on 2023 figures.

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.