Tech Recycling for Digital Equity

media release: Local nonprofit organization DANEnet is partnering with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) to celebrate the eighth annual Digital Inclusion Week (DIW), to be held October 7-11 this year. The goal of DIW is to elevate digital equity work happening throughout the country, like DANEnet’s local work under the Digital Equity Project. DANEnet champions DIW as an opportunity to celebrate breaking down digital barriers—one connection, one device, and one skill at a time.

When COVID forced local nonprofit agencies to move to remote work, many caseworkers, social workers, and healthcare workers discovered their low-income clients could no longer access essential services. In response, DANEnet formed the Digital Equity Project to connect the most vulnerable community members to remote essential services through refurbished laptops and digital skills classes. The Digital Equity Project helps bridge the divide between those who have reliable internet access, available devices, and the digital skills to use both confidently, and those who don’t.

In alignment with DANEnet’s mission and this year's Digital Inclusion Week theme of “Stronger Together: Mobilizing Towards Sustainability,” the community is invited to participate in a special event to make digital access more affordable for everyone.

DANEnet is teaming up with Cascade Asset Management and Madison Public Library’s Sequoya branch to host a Tech Recycling Event on Friday, October 11, from 8:00-10:00 am at Midvale Community Lutheran Church parking lot (located across Tokay Blvd from Sequoya library). This event will provide members of the public with an opportunity to donate their used personal tech devices to further digital equity work in Dane County. Used, good-condition devices will be securely wiped of data then resold to raise funds for DANEnet’s Digital Equity Project or refurbished for distribution to low-income households without computers. Unusable devices will be disassembled, then components will be sorted and separated to extract raw materials for recycling and safe disposal.

Don't miss your chance to take an active role in bridging the digital divide and empowering our community for a more inclusive digital future.

“Here in Dane County, we are contacted every week by a community organization or nonprofit partner asking how we can support an individual or family in their program with digital skills or technology. Thanks to your support of DANEnet’s Digital Equity Project, we aim to meet these needs,” says Shawn Steen, Executive Director of DANEnet.

Items that will be accepted include personal technology such as computers, laptops, computer devices and monitors, TVs, smart watches, tablets, and cellphones. Items that cannot be accepted include appliances, copiers, fax machines, medical devices, and any technology devices from businesses. This collection event is only for personal or household tech devices. If your business is interested in hosting a tech recycling event or has questions about business equipment recycling, contact info@danenet.org.

About DANEnet: DANEnet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make information technology accessible and affordable through education and services for fellow nonprofit organizations and individuals with barriers. Our vision is to make Dane County the most connected place for everyone. danenet.org

About National Digital Inclusion Alliance: NDIA advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. Working collaboratively with more than 1,800 digital inclusion practitioners, NDIA advocates for equitable broadband access, tech devices, digital skills training, and tech support. For more information, visit digitalinclusion.org.

About Cascade Asset Management: Since 1999, Cascade Asset Management has provided comprehensive IT equipment retirement services for businesses, institutions and municipalities across the country. A privately-held, family-run company, Cascade operates full-scale processing facilities in Wisconsin, Indiana and Florida, collecting and testing tens of thousands of devices each month. cascade-assets.com