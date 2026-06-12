Tech Summer Camp

media release: BadgerBots is bringing fun, hands-on STEM camps to Token Springs Elementary School in Sun Prairie for curious kids in grades 1-8.

Camps run Monday through Thursday, July 13–16 from 1:30-4:30 pm. Cost: $275. Already attending SPASD Summer School in the morning? We have extended care from 1-1:30 pm at no charge for you.

Schedule:

Grades 1-2 — LEGO Essential Robotics

Grades 3-8 — choose between LEGO SPIKE Robotics or 3D Printing

For more than a decade, BadgerBots has sparked kids' curiosity and creativity through STEM camps across the Madison area. We're thrilled to bring our camps to Sun Prairie for the first time!

Many of our camps fill quickly each summer, so early registration is encouraged. If a camp is full at one location, we encourage families to check availability at another location or another week.

​Email Melinda McLaughlin, director of education, at mmclaughlin@badgerbots.org with any summer camp questions.