media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series, welcomes improvisational trio Technical Reserve on Friday, September 8 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations welcomed. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Technical Reserve is the trio project of Hunter Brown, Dominic Coles, and T.J. Borden. Their singular improvisational language moves freely between discrete rhythmic shards, precision oriented bombast, and floating, hazy abjection. This is music for lovers of zero gravity jazz and truck stop shenanigans.

Hunter Brown is a composer, improviser, and audio engineer based in Chicago, Illinois. His practice is focused on creating unpredictable, idiosyncratic, and unruly interactions with digital technology. In particular, he is interested in exploring the unstable material properties of digital systems though experimental machine listening techniques and by pushing the physical mechanisms of digital technology to the threshold of failure. In Chicago, he serves as the technical director for Ensemble Dal Niente and runs the computer music focused record label Party Perfect!!! alongside collaborator Dominic Coles. Currently he is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Computer Music at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and a PhD Student at the University of Chicago.

Dominic Coles is a composer based in Queens, New York. His work investigates the interactions of place, personhood, and power as they are articulated in sound, attempting to complicate and intervene in these categories through specific acts of technologically mediated listening. His work has been presented as part of the Chance & Circumstance Festival, ChimeFest, and Indexical.

Tyler J. Borden is a cellist working with, in, and around the constraints of the cello. Formerly from Western NY, he is now based in Brooklyn NY, where he spends much of his time finding ways to exploit the strengths and failures of himself and his instrument.