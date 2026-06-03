× Expand Heather Jordan Ted Hefko on stage. Ted Hefko

media release: For more than two decades, Ted Hefko has plied his trade as a saxophonist, clarinetist, singer and strummer of guitars, but first and foremost he is a songsmith, rooted in the blues. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Hefko began writing lyrics in the second grade and picked up the guitar and sax just a few years later. Fresh out of high school, he caught a Greyhound bus down I-55 to follow his dreams. After honing his chops in New Orleans, Ted began touring across the US, and gigging around town.

He released his first all-original album in 2009, Egyptland, a collection of scenes and stories set in New Orleans. This was followed by the more playful If I Walked on Water. A few years later, he and his live band recorded Distillations of The Blues in New Orleans and rekindled his love of the city.

It's been seven years since Hefko returned to New Orleans, where his unique mix of talents and love of roots music are a perfect fit.

No cover. Start time 6pm