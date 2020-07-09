Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires

media release: Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires bring original stories to life with the spontaneity of jazz, the bare-bones sensibility of early folk and the vibrancy of New Orleans. Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires encompasses the full range of his musical experiences and talents, with Ted strumming a guitar while he sings his original lyrics before switching to tenor sax or clarinet for his solos.

After several years living in Brooklyn, writing, touring and recording, Ted is happy to once again reside in his musical home: New Orleans, Louisiana.