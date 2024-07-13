media release: Save the date and join the Friends of Blue Mound State Park for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 6 through August 31 from 6-8 PM a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park.

July 13 Teddy Davenport

Teddy delves deep into the rich tapestry of folk, blues, country, and gospel, crafting a sound that is unapologetically honest and deeply soulful.

Learn more about the Friends of Blue Mound State Park and how you can become a member. A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.