Teddy Davenport

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: Madison's Teddy Davenport opted out of hockey for guitar playing while in high school. But he went into a tailspin because of chemical addiction problems. After a battle of several years, he pulled himself out by focusing hard on music, first forming a band, then writing songs and performing solo. His first CD was entitled "A Shot of Grace". He was influenced by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.

