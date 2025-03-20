media release: The Teddy Zehner Legacy Circle consists of supporters who have made provisions for a planned gift to MMoCA, demonstrating their commitment to a strong and vibrant future for the Museum. Previously named the MMoCA Circle, the new name honors the legacy of Theodora “Teddy” Zehner who gave so much of herself to the Museum as a docent, trustee, and volunteer. In her passing, she continued to give with a transformative contribution, ensuring future generations can find the same sense of connection and community at MMoCA. Learn more about planned giving from our friends at Johnson Financial as you enjoy conversation and a continental breakfast in MMoCA’s Rooftop Lounge followed by a curator-led tour of Bird and Blossom.