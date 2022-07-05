RSVP for Tee It Up for the Troops

media release: Registration and sponsorships are currently open for William “Sonny” Simon VFW Post 8216’s Tee It Up for the Troops XVII golf outing, which benefits non-profits and local programs that aid Wisconsin Veterans and their families. The tournament takes place at Middleton’s Pleasant View Golf Course on Friday, July 8, 2022, with a shotgun “Reveille” start at 12:30 pm, and lunch and dinner provided.

The tournament has become one of the Middleton VFW post’s greatest fundraising events. Registration fees are $145 per golfer and $580 per foursome. The tournament offers camaraderie and a cookout lunch starting at 11:15 am, drink tickets, “Reveille” start at 12:30 pm, and a buffet dinner with silent auction and raffle prizes following a fun day of golf.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, starting at $250 for Hole Sponsorship. Tee It Up for the Troops XVII is a great opportunity for local, independent business to support our Veterans and their families.

For information about Tee It Up for the Troops XVII, visit https://app.eventcaddy.com/ events/tee-it-up-for-the- troops, or e-mail VFW8216@gmail.com.

Tee It Up for the Troops

Some Veterans continue to deal with the sacrifices and after-effects of their service for years after they leave the military. Middleton’s William “Sonny” Simon VFW Post 8216 is committed to helping their band of brothers and sisters. The Tee It Up for the Troops Golf Outing was initiated in 2005 to raise funds to support community projects that assist local Veterans and their families. To date, Tee It Up for the Troops has raised over $350,000, and distributed proceeds to non-profits and local programs.