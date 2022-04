media release: Tee It Up with Ebony Eyes Foundation for Cancer Awareness

Saturday, May 14, 6-10 p.m.

Hook & Fade is proud to partner with Ebony Eyes Foundation for a FUN fundraising event on Saturday, May 14! Join us from 6-10 p.m. for games and contests, a silent auction, hors d'oeuvres from Banzo and specialty cocktails featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.