Tee Waksik Hominakra: Lake Mendota’s Dugout Canoe Conundrum

media release: With the recent finds and recoveries of several ancient dugout canoes from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin, there's a heightened awareness of the use of these ancient watercrafts throughout the state and surrounding waterways. This presentation focuses on the recent discoveries of two dugout canoes and how the recovery of these coincided with a recent canoe build the Ho-Chunk People have completed. The ongoing, collaborative inter-agency work now taking place puts a spotlight on the extensive research and collaboration being conducted between the Wisconsin Historical Society and the various tribes of Wisconsin.

About the presenter: In 1999, William “Nąąwącekǧize” Quackenbush began a career in the Ho-Chunk Nation Heritage Preservation Department as a Lands Specialist but soon transferred over to their Cultural Resources Division to become the Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO) for the Ho-Chunk Nation to address tribal preservation needs. William also became the Cultural Resources Division Manager in 2006 and currently manages the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Cultural Resources Division.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library(link is external). Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning on Indigenous Peoples' Day each year, Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes in Wisconsin will lead programs throughout October and November on a wide range of topics, including Native citizenship and participation in the electoral process, the recent discovery of canoes in Lake Mendota, the history and process of making musical instruments, and more.

Program participants will also have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them. This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ottawa, and Choctaw nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs below.

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org.