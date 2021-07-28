ONLINE: Best Ever Granola

press release: Teen Eats class for Middle School Youth, ages 11-14 years old.

This class is virtual. Ingredients are not provided. Resource guides will be emailed after each lesson - includes recipe, tips, and lesson recap. Participants will assemble recipes after the Teen Eats lesson.

Unleash your inner baker by learning to make a granola recipe that is simple and created exactly to your taste. We’ll talk about the building blocks for this delicious dish, and the science behind what makes it so good. We’ll also explore how granola launched the whole cereal industry to what it is today! There’s no limit to your creativity when it comes to granola, which can be eaten as a meal, a snack, or used as an ingredient in other fun recipes. This lesson comes with a complimentary resource guide.

THIS CLASS IS FOR YOU IF:

You are 11-14 years old

You have an interest in cooking

You have an appreciation for food culture and international flavors

You have used an oven or stove top

You have made food from a recipe

You are able to participant in virtual lessons, via Zoom

You are able to offer 1 hour of virtual class time, 1 hour of independent recipe cooking per lesson