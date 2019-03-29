press release: The annual Teen Summer Job Fair will be held at the Urban League's Park Street location on Friday, March 29 (there is no MMSD school this day). Visit with representatives from employers looking to hire teens this summer, and youth employment programs that can help teens prepare for and find summer jobs. MMSD staff will also be on hand with information about how some of these programs can students fulfill academic and career planning (ACP) goals while also earning school credit.

FREE SHUTTLE BUS from the Park Edge, Park Ridge Employment Center (658 S. Gammon Rd.). Pickups 10 AM (return 11:30 AM) and noon (return 1:30 PM).