press release: Register here to join our Telephone Town Hall Meeting sponsored by The State Innovation Exchange. Ask questions, share your concerns and speak directly to state government leaders on Wednesday, May 27, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. central time.

We want to hear your questions and concerns about protecting working families and our democracy during the coronavirus quarantine on a telephone town hall! By joining the town hall (on your phone!), you will be able to connect directly with legislators and our Lt. Governor to learn about how they are fighting for families during the coronavirus crisis in every county in the state! You will be able to ask questions live during the telephone town hall and get valuable information about what the state is doing to combat the coronavirus.

Our legislative guests and speakers include members of the legislative leadership from the Wisconsin state house and Senate, including state Senator LaTonya Johnson and state Representative Gordon Hintz. Our speaker list also includes Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes!

Once you've signed up, just answer your telephone at 6:00pm on Wednesday, May 27!