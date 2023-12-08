Telescope Clinic

media release: Do you have a telescope that’s giving you problems? Has it been gathering dust in your closet instead of giving great views of the moon and planets? Are you stuck and can’t get to the next step? Our experts can help you diagnose the issues and get it figured out. Bring your telescope to this meeting and we’ll take a look at it with you.

There will be a short (15-minute) presentation by John Rummel, former president and current historian of the MAS.

Free; all are welcome. This event takes place at UW Space Place.