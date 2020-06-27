ONLINE: T.E.L.E.T.H.O.N.

× Expand Forward Madison FC's Pride Month jersey design.

press release: The beautiful game is much more than a sport, it’s a way to bring people together. We strongly believe that soccer can be a vehicle for positive change. With that goal in mind, we’re excited to announce that Saturday, June 27, we will be streaming our inaugural “Flock Totally Excellent LGBTQIA+ Exhibition of Togetherness Helping Organizations Now” (or Flock T.E.L.E.T.H.O.N. for short) at twitch.tv/fwdflock from 5:00 - 7:00 CDT.

We’ll have guests from the Madison area, the soccer world, and beyond on throughout the stream, with each guest representing a charitable organization of their choice. Join The Flock, The Cooligans, The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter and Pablo Maurer, For the Culture, The Plastics SG, Forward Madison players, and more for a night of laughs and raising money for important charities.

Check our social channels leading up to the event for the latest info on who you can catch on the stream. Keep your calendars clear, you won’t want to miss this!

https://www.facebook.com/events/693551641192060/

Related: Forward Madison FC is celebrating Pride Month with the launch of its Pride Fan Kit, created in collaboration with the team’s independent supporters’ group, The Flock. The Flamingos will donate 25 percent of proceeds from the new jersey to the Flock Telethon, which will take place June 27 and benefit LGBTQ+ charities.

According to Andrew Schmidt, president of The Flock, the Pride Fan Kit combines two of the best parts of Madison.

"The Flock is proud to partner with the club we love to help support Madison's LGBTQ+ community,” Schmidt said. “The importance of championing causes that promote love and togetherness is something we don't take lightly, and we acknowledge we still have a lot of work to do as a society to ensure equality for everyone."

The kit itself plays off Forward Madison’s home jersey, with a rainbow sash crossing through the middle and rainbow scallops dancing off the shoulders.

Forward Madison also celebrated Pride Month in its inaugural season, with captain Connor Tobin donning a rainbow armband for every game in June. Although the Pride Fan Kit will not be worn by the team this year, it represents the Flamingos’ commitment to creating an inclusive atmosphere for all of its fans.

Forward Madison’s 2020 Pride Fan Kit is now available for purchase on the team’s web store. The pre-order for the jersey will run until June 30.