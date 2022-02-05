media release: Please join us in celebrating Tellurian’s 50th Anniversary with the 2nd annual Tellurian Not-a-Gala! Come enjoy dueling pianos by Piano Fondue, a food tour provided by several of the area’s best restaurateurs, live & silent auctions, a short presentation, games, and dancing to round out the evening, all taking place at the beautiful Garver Feed Mill.

Saturday, 2/5/22 • 6:00 pm – 11:30 pm

The Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison,