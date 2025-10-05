Temperance Aghamohammadi, Naa Asheley Ashitey, S. Yarberry, Paul Tran

media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to host this DISCOUNT GUILLOTINE event! Touring poet Temperance Aghamohammadi is celebrating the release of her book Battalion Shaped Girl. She will be joined by poetry readings from Naa Asheley Ashitey, S. Yarberry, and Paul Tran. We hope you can join us this Sunday for an evening of poetry.

Temperance Aghamohammadi is an Acolyte of the Exquisite. A trans Iranian-American poet, medium, and critic, she is the author of BATTALION SHAPED GIRL (DISCOUNT GUILLOTINE, 2025). Her work has appeared in The Kenyon Review, The Yale Review, New England Review, and elsewhere. Hailing from the Northeast, she currently haunts the Midwest.

Paul Tran is the author of All the Flowers Kneeling (Penguin, 2022).

Naa Asheley Afua Adowaa Ashitey (She/Her/Hers) is a Chicago-born writer and an MD-PhD Student at UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. She is interested in the intersection between scientific research, medicine and the humanities. Her works have been published or forthcoming in Hobart, The Brussels Review, JAKE, Abstract, The Inflectionist Review, Sage Cigarettes Magazine, and more. More at NaaAshitey.com

Smith "S." Yarberry (he/they) is a trans poet and scholar. Smith is a PhD candidate in literature at Northwestern University, where he studies the prophetic works of William Blake. Their critical writing can be found in European Romantic Review, Studies in Romanticism, Annulet: A Journal of Poetics, and The Brooklyn Rail. His poems have appeared in AGNI, Guernica, Tin House, Gulf Coast, Indiana Review, among others, and he is the author of the full-length collection, A Boy in the City (Deep Vellum, 2022). Smith is currently based in Chicago, where they run the little magazine Tyger Quarterly and serve as the graduate assistant in the Public Humanities for Northwestern's Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities.