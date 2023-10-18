Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Ancient Days, Thundergoat, Flying Fuzz

Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$7 ADV / $10 DOS

media release:

Temple of the Fuzz Witch and Ancient Days are on tour and are making a stop in Madison!

Temple of the Fuzz Witch (blackened doom from Detroit) 

https://www.facebook.com/TotFW

https://templeofthefuzzwitch.bandcamp.com/.../a-call-to-prey

Ancient Days (doom/horror) from Indianapolis)

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063767358890

https://ancientdays.bandcamp.com/album/sign-of-the-times

Thundergoat (Stoner Rock Doom Metal from Tomah, WI)

https://www.facebook.com/thundergoattheband/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiG4F0_qo54

Flying Fuzz (Heavy Metal from Madison, WI)

https://www.facebook.com/flyingfuzzwi

https://flyingfuzz.bandcamp.com/

