Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Ancient Days, Thundergoat, Flying Fuzz

$7 ADV / $10 DOS

media release:

Temple of the Fuzz Witch and Ancient Days are on tour and are making a stop in Madison!

Temple of the Fuzz Witch (blackened doom from Detroit)

https://www.facebook.com/TotFW

https://templeofthefuzzwitch. bandcamp.com/.../a-call-to- prey

Ancient Days (doom/horror) from Indianapolis)

https://www.facebook.com/ profile.php?id=100063767358890

https://ancientdays.bandcamp. com/album/sign-of-the-times

Thundergoat (Stoner Rock Doom Metal from Tomah, WI)

https://www.facebook.com/ thundergoattheband/

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=GiG4F0_qo54

Flying Fuzz (Heavy Metal from Madison, WI)

https://www.facebook.com/ flyingfuzzwi

https://flyingfuzz.bandcamp. com/