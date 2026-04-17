× Expand Jimmy Fontaine The members of Temples lounging. Temples

media release: In February, British indie-psych rockers, Temples, announced their signing to V2 Records and the arrival of their forthcoming LP, BLISS.

The cult favorites returned with renewed intensity on lead single “Jet Stream Heart,” a reemergence that reignited critics and fans alike.

The four-piece now share “Vendetta,” a bold, sleek, club-leaning track layered with warped, fuzz-soaked textures.

“There's something special about certain songs from the golden era of Ibiza dance music, it’s euphoric but also tinged with melancholy," the band shares.

"The feeling of these songs heavily inspired Vendetta, although we didn’t want to go fully down pastiche route. The production of this song really sums up the record for me, With use of self sampling and creating unusual texture combinations whilst having a strong melodic core. I have always loved songs that are instantly recognisable from the first bar and Vendetta is not shy at pulling you in from the first beat.”

“Vendetta” captures the heat-of-the-moment rush of letting go—an invitation to lose yourself on the dancefloor and leave everything else behind, if only briefly.

BLISS ushers in a new chapter for Temples, showcasing their most experimental, polished, and confident work to date.

"Vendetta" is out April 14, 2026 via V2 Records. Tickets for Temples live are on sale now.