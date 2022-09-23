RSVP for TEMPO Madison 40th Anniversary Gala

media release: TEMPO Madison is celebrating 40 years as the city's premiere networking organization for professional and executive women with a gala on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Monona Terrace.

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour, is the keynote speaker for the event! Ms. Woodruff has covered politics and other news for over four decades at NBC, CNN and PBS. In 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast. After Ifill’s death in 2016, Woodruff was named sole anchor of NewsHour. She is also a founding co-chair of the International Women’s Media Foundation.

"I am thrilled to be taking part in this 40th Anniversary Gala for TEMPO Madison, which provides vital encouragement for women of all backgrounds to grow and succeed in today's competitive environment," said Judy Woodruff.

Deadline to buy tickets is 9/23 . Tickets are $115 per person and include a plated dinner.