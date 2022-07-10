media release: Ten By Ten Collective is a maker's market that specializes in 20-30 hand-selected vendors. Located on the Capitol Square during Art Fair on the Square, this event will offer beer, coffee, baked goods, juice, flowers, plants, apparel, art, and more. Take a break from the summer heat to explore Madison's newest Maker's Market!

July 10, 10am-4pm, Ellsworth Block (23 North Pinckney Street, Madison WI 53703; Ellsworth Block is located above the Old Fashioned! Follow signs to the pink door!)

Ten by Ten Collective was created by Allana Randall, owner of Ten By Ten Gallery, in 2022. The mission of this market is to provide local artists and vendors with a beautiful space to share their work during one of the busiest days in Madison: Art Fair on the Square!

Madison is an incredible place to start a small business. The Ten By Ten Collective will bring together members of Madison's small business community for a sweet, special day of supporting one another and share our creations with the Madison community.

https://www.facebook. com/events/410706994205124/