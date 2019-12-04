Ten Days in a Madhouse

press release: "Fix your eyes on me. This is a day that we'll remember."

In 1887, the ambitious and brave Nellie Bly, 23 years old, marched into Joseph Pulitzer's office and offered to get herself committed to the insane asylum at Blackwell's Island so she could report on the atrocities inside. Less than two days after she feigned insanity at women's boarding house, a judge sent her to the dreaded reclusive institution, where she met women who were tired, abused, poor, neglected, lonely, depressed...but none who were crazy.

In this new musical, the story of Nellie's time at Blackwell's Island is dramatized by local writers Karen Saari and Jennifer Hedstrom with haunting and beautiful music complementing a hard-hitting script faithful to Nellie's eventual book-length exposé. This first reading is the first chance to hear it with the cast and provide your feedback as the production evolves into a workshop performance in 2020 and full production in 2021. Follow the show on its journey, and share your ideas with the creators!