press release: After several years, the Grand Barton Organ Restoration Project has been completed. With the organ reinstalled in Capitol Theater, we're so excited to resume our classic silent film series: Duck Soup Cinema. This year, we'll bring you three classic silent films. Still to come:

Ten Nights in a Bar Room | Sat, June 3, 2023, 2 & 7 pm

In this 1926 melodrama, a man is swindled out of his mill business and turns to drink. After losing his daughter who is hit in the head by a glass during a bar brawl, he is reborn and runs for mayor a couple years later. Based on the popular temperance poem by Timothy Shay Arthur, this rarely-seen version was performed by an African American cast and features an especially compelling performance by Charles Gilpin. It is the only surviving film produced by the Colored Players Film Corporation of Philadelphia and was mastered from 35mm film elements preserved by the George Eastman House. Starring Charles Gilpin and Myra Burwell, accompanied by Jelani Eddington on the Grand Barton Organ and emceed by Joe Thompson.

Join us for the films, prizes, vaudeville, talk backs and more! Tickets $9 for adults and $3 for ages 12 & under.

The Duck Soup Cinema silent film series is nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience in the historic Capitol Theater. Film showings include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and classic feature film with live organ accompaniment on the theater’s original 1928 Grand Barton Organ.