Ten Speed Legend

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McDaniel Park, McFarland 4806 McDaniel Lane, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Join us for Bands By the Boardwalk, presented by the McFarland Chamber of Commerce! The event runs from 5 PM to 9 PM and features food trucks, plus beverages available for purchase—including soda, beer, and wine.

Bring your lawn chair, soak in the beautiful views of Lake Waubesa, and spend a relaxing evening with the community.

Info

McDaniel Park, McFarland 4806 McDaniel Lane, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Music
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