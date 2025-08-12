Ten Speed Legends

media release: Get ready to groove, Oregon!

The village of Oregon is bringing back the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, and it's going to be epic!

Mark your calendars for some FREE fun at Waterman Triangle Park:

July 15 - Vehicle 6!

July 22 - Back 40!

July 29 - Marcy and The Highlights!

August 12 - Ten Speed Legend!

August 19 - Universal Sound!

Food trucks will be there to keep your energy up, and the music starts at 6:30 PM each night.

Bring your friends, family, and your dancing shoes!

Let's make this summer unforgettable with some amazing tunes!

Weather updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/662907593035601/662907609702266/