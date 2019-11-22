Tenant Resource Center Fall Fundraiser

press release: This past year has been filled with significant challenges for the TRC which is why we need your support now more than ever. The simple truth is that with the funding cuts and missed opportunities this year we are relying on everyone's help.

Tenant Resource Center has a unique team of individuals who are deeply invested in the work, our community, and in one another. Despite losing the last bit of funding for housing counseling outside of Dane County in September, we have been able to expand our upstream homeless prevention services, mitigating circumstances that could lead to evictions. We are piloting a brand new mediation program starting next month!

If you cannot make it the day of the event and would like to show your support, please make a donation or become a Sustainer giving $7, $19, or $39 a month (for 39 years of TRC's work).