Tenant Resource Center Grand Opening
media release: Tenant Resource Center is Moving!
On January 8, 2024, we will open the doors to our new office, located at 2510 Winnebago St.
While we are sad to say goodbye to our office in the Social Justice Center, we are excited for the opportunities that will come with a larger space. We look forward to providing:
- More privacy for community members who come into our office to discuss personal rental concerns;
- A dedicated space for eviction court-involved tenants to attend initial court hearings virtually;
- A larger waiting area which will accommodate families seeking services;
- Easier access to public parking, including accessible parking stalls; and
- A large conference room for meetings and trainings.
