Tenant Self-Defense

media release: Join us in The Reading Room for a Strategy Circle hosted by Madison Tenant Power. If you're having problems in your building, we'll talk about how to solve them together.

Repairs + Rent Hikes

Escalation Tactics

Collective Problem-Solving

Madison Tenant Power (founded in 2019) is a tenant union formed by and for tenants to defend our rights to dignity and healthy living. A "tenant" is anyone who is not in control of their own housing.

We are a "people-powered" organization. We are not service providers, but are all tenants united to support ourselves and each other. All tenants are welcome to join our membership.

Read more about Madison Tenant Power's principles of unity here