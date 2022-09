media release: The Tenney-Lapham Chicken Coop/Garden Tour will be held from 2 p.m-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. Four chicken coops and twelve gardens in this near east-side neighborhood will be featured in a free, self-guided tour. View the map/brochure at http://tinyurl.com/tlnatour or get a printed map/brochure the day of the tour at 461 N. Few St. or 917 E. Dayton St.

