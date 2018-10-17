Tennyson Senior Living Grand Opening

press release: Come celebrate the Grand Opening of Madison's newest senior living community, Tennyson! Join us on Wednesday, October 17th from 1-7pm for tours, refreshments and more! Former Gov. Marty Schreiber will be speaking at 2 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. about his experience as a caregiver for his wife, Elaine, who lives with Alzheimer’s disease. His book, “My Two Elaines,” details this journey.

Tours are offered at 1pm, 3:30pm and 7 pm which is a great opportunity to check out the assisted living community and our Health & Wellness Center.

RSVP is requested. To learn more and RSVP, email tennyson@independentlivinginc.org or call 608-274-7900.