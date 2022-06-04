media release: Tent Show Troubadours were formed in 2016 by Bob Hoot (guitar/vocals) and Doug McLeod (bass) as the foundation of the band. The rest of the lineup consists of Geri Hamilton (violin/vocals) who joined in summer 2019, followed by John Hamilton (guitar) in late September of that year. Tom Ellis (drums) joined the band in late summer of 2021. TST is regularly joined by guest artist Wendy Lynn Markus (violin/vocals).

Tent Show Troubadours plays Alternative Rock and Alternative Country — original songs and favorite covers. Bob Hoot writes songs with smart lyrics in styles infused with Northern Country, Rock-a-billy, New Wave, Roots, and Gypsy Jazz — rockers to ballads. The music is rich in harmonies. TST performs original music from our catalogue of more than 90 songs, and covers from such artists as Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Darius Rucker, Little Feat, The Band, Todd Rundgren, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp.