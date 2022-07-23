media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

Tent Show Troubadours plays originals and favorite covers in Alternative Country and Alternative Rock styles. TST will be Bob Hoot (guitar/vocals), Wendy Lynn Markus (violin/vocals), John Hamilton (guitar/vocals), Doug McLeod (bass), and Tom Ellis (drums/vocals).

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/