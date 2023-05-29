× Expand courtesy Tent Show Troubadours The five-piece band Tent Show Troubadours on stage. Tent Show Troubadours

media release: Tent Show Troubadours — Bob Hoot (guitar/vocals), Geri Hamilton (violin/vocals), John Hamilton (guitar/vocals), Wendy Lynn Markus (violin/vocals), Doug McLeod (bass), and Tom Ellis (drums/vocals) play originals and favorite covers on the Paoli Mill Stage. Free concert sponsored by the Hop Garden, My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, and Farm Kitchen BBQ.