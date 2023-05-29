Tent Show Troubadours

to

The Mill Paoli 6890 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

media release: Tent Show Troubadours — Bob Hoot (guitar/vocals), Geri Hamilton (violin/vocals), John Hamilton (guitar/vocals), Wendy Lynn Markus (violin/vocals), Doug McLeod (bass), and Tom Ellis (drums/vocals) play originals and favorite covers on the Paoli Mill Stage. Free concert sponsored by the Hop Garden, My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, and Farm Kitchen BBQ.

Info

The Mill Paoli 6890 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
Music
608-235-2771
to
Google Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-05-29 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-05-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-05-29 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-05-29 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-02 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-02 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-07-02 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-08-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-08-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-08-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tent Show Troubadours - 2023-08-20 14:00:00 ical