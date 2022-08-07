Tent Show Troubadours, Red Door Duo, BingBong
to
Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: MOM is working behind the scenes to make sure our school-age clients have all the supplies they need to start the new school year ready to learn.
Rocking School Backpacks is a free, outdoor concert to benefit MOM. Come enjoy live music with friends and family! Thanks to Bob Hoot, owner of Hoot Communications and lead guitarist and vocals for Tent Show Troubadours, for organizing the incredibly talented and diverse bands that will play throughout the afternoon on the patio of Capital Brewery, noon - 5 pm on Sunday, August 7th. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. We will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations for MOM to use to fill backpacks for kids in our community.
Items we need this year include:
- Backpacks- including extra large (XL), sturdy backpacks for high school students
- Dry erase markers
- Crayola thin or wide markers - 10 pk
- Pink erasers and pencil tip erasers
- #2 pencils
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pens
- Highlighters
- Composition notebooks, wide and college ruled
- Spiral notebooks, wide and college ruled, assorted colors
- Binders and binder dividers
- Poly pocket folders without prongs - assorted colors
- Earbuds
- Headphones
- Loose leaf paper, wide and college ruled
- Graph paper- loose leaf and notebooks
- Crayola colored pencils - 12 pk
- Crayola crayons, 24 pack
- Watercolor paints
- Post-it notes - 3x3
- Ruled index cards 3x5
- Sharpies (black), ultra-fine and fine
- Protractors & compasses
- Scissors- blunt and pointed
- Glue and glue sticks
- Pencil pouches and boxes
Thank you for supporting MOM's Back to School Program!