Tent Show Troubadours, Red Door Duo, BingBong

press release: MOM is working behind the scenes to make sure our school-age clients have all the supplies they need to start the new school year ready to learn.

Rocking School Backpacks is a free, outdoor concert to benefit MOM. Come enjoy live music with friends and family! Thanks to Bob Hoot, owner of Hoot Communications and lead guitarist and vocals for Tent Show Troubadours, for organizing the incredibly talented and diverse bands that will play throughout the afternoon on the patio of Capital Brewery, noon - 5 pm on Sunday, August 7th. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. We will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations for MOM to use to fill backpacks for kids in our community.

Items we need this year include:

Backpacks- including extra large (XL), sturdy backpacks for high school students

Dry erase markers

Crayola thin or wide markers - 10 pk

Pink erasers and pencil tip erasers

#2 pencils

Pencil sharpeners

Pens

Highlighters

Composition notebooks, wide and college ruled

Spiral notebooks, wide and college ruled, assorted colors

Binders and binder dividers

Poly pocket folders without prongs - assorted colors

Earbuds

Headphones

Loose leaf paper, wide and college ruled

Graph paper- loose leaf and notebooks

Crayola colored pencils - 12 pk

Crayola crayons, 24 pack

Watercolor paints

Post-it notes - 3x3

Ruled index cards 3x5

Sharpies (black), ultra-fine and fine

Protractors & compasses

Scissors- blunt and pointed

Glue and glue sticks

Pencil pouches and boxes

Thank you for supporting MOM's Back to School Program!