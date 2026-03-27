Tentakills, Fellow Kinsman, The Broken Boards
Shitty Barn, Spring Green 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Bob Koch
The Broken Boards on stage at the Harmony.
The Broken Boards
media release: Tickets go on sale April 1 at 7 pm.
Remember, you can only buy one show at a time (and there's a 6-ticket limit per show), so be sure to prioritize and maybe get with your friends to get your first choices, well, first. And don’t forget about our new “Rogue Sessions” – no chairs and more dancing – for those high-energy shows.
Good luck, and we look forward to seeing y’all when the doors open on another great season at your favorite venue!