Tenth Anniversary Show

media release: June 23, 7:30 PM; June 24, 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Join us in celebrating our 10th anniversary! This production will showcase some of the important people who founded MCS and helped it to thrive. Come be amazed by our acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, and clowns as we take a trip through MCS history.

More info here

A small number of standing-room only tickets may be sold at the door on the night of the event depending on capacity.