media release: Tri-North Builders is excited to announce that its annual Tequila for Ta-Tas event is back for 2023. This event was founded by Tri-North nine years ago. It is a fundraiser that supports the UW Carbone Cancer Center in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, with the ultimate goal of making it a survivable condition.

Since Tequila for Ta-Tas' inception, over $75,000 dollars have been raised by the event for breast cancer research. "Supporting our communities is part of our DNA," says Tri-North Vice President, Anna Stern. "As breast cancer is something many of us have likely experienced, whether it be personally or by loved ones who are fighters and survivors, it is a disease that deserves our support now and in the future." For 2023, Tri-North continues its tradition of supporting the breast cancer community with the goal of raising over $20,000 through Tequila for Ta-Tas.

As for what to expect in attending Tequila for Ta-Tas, not only will guests be able to support a good cause, but also they will enjoy fun carnival-themed activities including a food truck, cotton candy, games, prizes, and of course, margaritas!

Thursday, September 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tri-North's headquarters at 2625 Research Park Drive | Fitchburg, WI 53711

Guests can register upon arrival or in advance online at Eventbrite.com

For more information about Tequila for Ta-Tas, visit the fundraiser's Facebook event page and follow Tri-North on its social channels (Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube).

About Tri-North:

Tri-North was founded in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1981 as a general contracting firm. For over 40 years, Tri-North has continuously expanded its services, ranging from preconstruction and construction management to LEED consulting and self-performed work. With three nationwide offices, Tri-North has grown beyond what was imagined. Yet, it has remained privately-owned and managed with Thomas Thayer (one of the original founding members) as the President and CEO. Tri-North is an employee-owned company, and many of its first employees are still with Tri-North today.