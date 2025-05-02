Teralyn Brown reception

media release: MFA Thesis Exhibition!

Overgrown

April 14 - May 9, Tandem Press Apex Gallery, 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Public Reception: May 2, 5-8pm

Gallery Hours: Wednesday - Friday 10am - 4pm or by appointment

Tandem Press is pleased to host Overgrown, a master of fine arts thesis exhibition by Teralyn Brown, University of Wisconsin-Madison MFA Candidate and 2024-2025 Tandem Press Studio Curatorial Project Assistant. In an effort to make sense of life and the human experience, Teralyn Brown creates etchings of abandoned furniture found amongst nature and along roadsides. In these images that embody the essence of change, grief, and hope in the face of the unknown, Brown navigates uncomfortable themes through the familiar anonymity of typically comfortable furniture.