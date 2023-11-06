media release: Opening this week at the School of Education Gallery, see Comfort Zones: A Print Show by MFA Candidate Teralyn Brown through November 22nd. An artist and printmaker whose work uses primarily intaglio and photo-based processes, for Brown, intaglio combines the basic elements of painting and drawing that she enjoys but adds a satisfying final etching process and comforting permanence in knowing that more of the image can be made.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.