Teralyn Brown

to

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Opening this week at the School of Education Gallery, see Comfort Zones: A Print Show by MFA Candidate Teralyn Brown through November 22nd. An artist and printmaker whose work uses primarily intaglio and photo-based processes, for Brown, intaglio combines the basic elements of painting and drawing that she enjoys but adds a satisfying final etching process and comforting permanence in knowing that more of the image can be made.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Info

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Teralyn Brown - 2023-11-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teralyn Brown - 2023-11-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teralyn Brown - 2023-11-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teralyn Brown - 2023-11-06 00:00:00 ical