Teresa Vicars reception

media release: JULY’S SECOND FRIDAY OPENING RECEPTION FRIDAY, JULY 10, 6-8pm.

FEATURING: Teresa Vicars: Funky Angels

ARTIST TALK: 6:30

Join us for July’s Second Friday with Teresa Vicars, from Lake Mills, and her Funky Angel collection. Teresa is currently working in collage, created with her own gelli prints. She is working on a series of Funky Angels for this exhibit and she can’t wait to share with you. Make sure and be here by 6:30 to hear her Artist Talk.

Artists Talks are something new we added to our Friday night exhibits. It is really special to hear from the artist, their process, what they were thinking about, and what inspired them. It’s been a really fun addition!

Mark your calendars and join us for this fun evening of art, conversation, and fun!

Closing Date: Tuesday, August 4

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