media release: Terese Allen’s latest work is The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors – a hardcover, full-color, 258-page cookbook featuring recipes from the vendors, shoppers and chefs who have made the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) the nation’s largest producer-only venue. Since its release in July, Allen’s tribute to the 50-plus years of the DCFM has received rave reviews from both culinary professionals and household chefs who enjoy turning fresh, local ingredients into healthy and tasty meals.

Terese Allen has been called Wisconsin’s “premier food writer” and “the keeper of its culinary heritage.” Her columns have run in Edible Madison, Edible Door, Isthmus, Wisconsin Trails, and elsewhere, and her books include The Flavor of Wisconsin, The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids, Fresh Market Wisconsin, Wisconsin Local Foods Journal, and The Ovens of Brittany Cookbook. Terese is a co-founder and longtime leader of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), former food editor of Organic Valley, and past president of REAP Food Group. She lives in Madison and on Washington Island.

The cookbook can be purchased for $35 at the Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook Booth on Saturdays at the Capitol Square, Madison (7 a.m. - Noon) OR on Wednesdays on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Madison, at the Info Booth (8:30 a.m. – Noon). To order ahead for pickup at the Dane County Farmers’ Market, click here. The book is also available at many bookstores and retail outlets, or for shipment from Little Creek Press.

All proceeds from the sale of the cookbook benefit the Dane County Farmers’ Market.