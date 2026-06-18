media release: Do you have the sense that something has changed in how people get their information? Have you noticed a rise in extremism? Something has changed. We are in a period of information disruption that allows bad information—which helps cultivate extremism—to circulate at unprecedented speeds.

Disinformation tactics are not new. Methods for spreading lies reach back to ancient times, but the internet has turned what was once a trickle into a firehose. To understand how we reached this turning point and how to best respond, join author and lawyer Teri Kanefield for a discussion of A Firehose of Falsehood and how to preserve the truth. We'll be giving away 20 copies of the book for free to the first attendees! No registration required.

This program is made possible thanks to support from Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Madison Community Foundation.