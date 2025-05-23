Teri Quinn & the Coyotes, 6'10 Band, Cool Hand Louie

Evansville Underground Music concert.

media release: EUM is hosting our 5th show at the Evansville Hop Garden Brewery & Taproom with 3 Fantastic musical acts for this show.

5:00-6:00pm - *social hour* (eat & drink)

6:00-6:45pm - Cool Hand Louie

7:00-8:00pm - 6' 10 Band

8:00-9:30pm - Teri Quinn & The Coyotes

>>>((( $10 Suggested Donation )))<<<

No cover charge, but these are TOURING independent musicians performing original music and they need some cash to continue to their next show.

((This show will be OUTSIDE if nice weather))

***(If you want a seat/table, Arrive early and eat or sip fresh beers brewed on-site)***

*TERRI QUINN & THE COYOTES ($$ KCMO $$ )*

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOmtNxWMuk8

~Teri Quinn & the Coyotes~

Teri Quinn has an ambitious sense of genre-crossing creativity that has always made their music dynamic, diverse, and laced with surprises. Teri sings eloquently of their pain, journey, and the eventual healing that we all must face.

Outer Reaches festival wrote that “ Teri Quinn is the folk hero the goth world has always needed. Their voice is a golden light to all those that need to hear it” and is echoed throughout their fan base throughout the midwest.

Quinn brings an ethereal blend of dark Americana and Shoe-gaze to the stage capturing audiences with their charisma and charm.

INSTAGRAM .... https://www.instagram.com/teriquinn/

...... 6'10 Band ($- CHICAGO -$) ........

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fA8JLcy0ZGA

let it be known that 6'10 Band is a huge part of this incredible Chicago band** ...... https://stomprecords.com/bands/flatfoot-56/

.... COOL HAND LOUIE (+ ILLINOIS +)

Wretched from the Baptist Church, we braid trad folk, mountain mama vocals, and a haunting delivery

https://www.instagram.com/cool_hand_louie