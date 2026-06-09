Teriayki Madness West Madison Grand Re-Opening Celebration

media release: Madison’s teriyaki drought is officially over. Teriyaki Madness (TMAD) is re-opening its location at 7464 Mineral Point Road, just across from the High Pointe Centre Shopping Plaza, on Friday, June 12, and the comeback is bringing more than giant bowls and glossy teriyaki sauce with it.

After temporarily closing following the previous franchisee's retirement, the shop is returning under corporate ownership.

The grand reopening festivities kick off, with the first 25 guests to order in-store receiving free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers will win free TMAD for a year,* while the next 20 guests will receive free TMAD for a month.*