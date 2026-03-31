media release: Laid off and ticked off, pink-slipped and well-equipped… The Terminated, the latest play from TNW Ensemble Theater, is a daring comedy caper about fired federal workers teaming up for payback.It blends comedy, heist films, and political satire to show what “average” people can do when it’s time for justice. Performances: TNW Ensemble Theater, 1957 Winnebago Street, Madison, WI

April 17 & 24 - Friday, 7:30 pm

April 18 & 25 – Saturday,4:00 & 7:30 pm

April 19 & 26 – Sunday, 4:00 pm