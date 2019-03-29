press release: An evening of Scottish music with the acclaimed duo Terpsichore (Elke Baker, fiddle, and Liz Donaldson, piano) will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 301 Riverside Dr, Madison. This is the first Madison performance for the duo, who have delighted audiences around the world with their lively renditions of Scottish tunes, old and new. $15 suggested donation, payable at the door, cash or check only. Parking is available behind the church. Sponsored by Madison Scottish Country Dancers.