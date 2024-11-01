media release: For 25 years, Terrapin Flyer has been a prominent fixture in the national music scene, touring with esteemed musicians from the Grateful Dead community and performing at numerous venues and festivals. With a devoted fan base among Grateful Dead and jam band enthusiasts, the band is renowned for its authentic renditions of rare and classic Dead songs. Terrapin Flyer has had the privilege of touring with notable musicians, including Melvin Seals, Vince Welnick, and Tom Constanten, cementing its reputation as a highly respected and talented band in the national music scene.