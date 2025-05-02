RSVP for Terrarium Workshop

press release: Appreciate the little things through building your own terrarium. Conservatory Curator Colten Blackburn will guide you through the process as he shares design, planting, and care techniques from many years of caring for the tropical Bolz Conservatory.

Bring your own container to accommodate 3-5 small plants as well as any figurines you would like to include; all other supplies will be provided. We recommend searching for 2-gallon or larger glass/clear plastic candy jars or apothecary jars with lids. You want to make sure the container is large enough to accommodate 3-4" of soil, with room for your plants to grow. More information about container size and materials available upon request.

Instructor: Colten Blackburn, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Friday, May 16, 6-8 p.m.

Registration Deadline: May 2

$75/$60 member

Saturday, May 17, 1-3 p.m.

Registration Deadline: May 3

$75/$60 member